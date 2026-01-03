Lane Kiffin reportedly will let Charlie Weis Jr. run the Ole Miss offense in CFP semifinal

The Ole Miss mishmash continues, five days away from the program’s first appearance in the CFP semifinal.

There continues to be no clarity about whether the group of offensive assistants whom LSU coach Lane Kiffin loaned to his former employer for the playoff run will stick around for the next game. However, Matt Hayes of USA Today has reported that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will work the Fiesta Bowl game against Miami.

Beyond Weis, who knows?

If the confusion is aimed at throwing the Hurricanes for a loop, it’s working. No one knows what the hell is happening with one of the final four competitors for the national championship.

There are scattered reports regarding other offensive coaches who had worked the first two Ole Miss games. The fan base — and the Mississippi taxpayers, who own the public institution — deserve something more definitive.

Someone surely knows by now who will and won’t be coaching the Ole Miss offense on Thursday night. The fact that no one is sharing that information in an official statement should be viewed as inexcusable by anyone with a direct or indirect interest in whether Mississippi will advance to the title game.