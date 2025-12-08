Texas LB Anthony Hill declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

Linebacker Anthony Hill is heading to the NFL.

Hill announced on Monday that he will forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the draft pool for 2026. He spent the last three seasons at the University of Texas, but missed the final two games of the Longhorns’ season with a broken hand.

Hill had 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 10 games this year. He had 180 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his first two seasons.

The NFL set a tentative date of January 14 for most underclassmen to declare for the 2026 draft. Players who take part in the national title game will have another week or so to make their decisions.