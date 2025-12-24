Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion, CB Will Lee declare for NFL draft

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion and cornerback Will Lee III have declared for the 2026 NFL draft.

Concepcion won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. He was second in all of Division I football with 460 punt return yards in the regular season. His 12 total touchdowns rank fourth among all receivers in the nation as he scored rushing, receiving and punt return touchdowns.

Concepcion led the Aggies with 61 catches for 919 yards.

He played two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to A&M. He finished his college career with 185 catches for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, while adding 431 rushing yards on 70 carries for three scores.

Lee finished the 2025 season with 50 tackles and eight pass breakups.

He played at Kansas State before transferring to College Station, where he played his final two seasons. He finishes his college career with 134 tackles, 24 pass deflections, four interceptions, one sack and two forced fumbles.