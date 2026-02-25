 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Titans release C Lloyd Cushenberry, S Xavier Woods

  
Published February 25, 2026 05:40 PM

The Titans have moved on from a pair of players on Wednesday.

Tennessee announced the club has released center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Xavier Woods.

Cushenberry was released with a failed physical designation.

Cushenberry, 28, had two years remaining on the four-year contract he signed with Tennessee in the 2024 offseason. A third-round pick in 2020, he spent his first four seasons with Denver.

Woods, 30, appeared in 11 games with 10 starts for Tennessee last season, recording a pair of interceptions and a sack. He’s played 134 games for Dallas, Minnesota, Carolina, and Tennessee since being selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. Woods signed a two-year contract with the Titans last offseason.