Titans release C Lloyd Cushenberry, S Xavier Woods

The Titans have moved on from a pair of players on Wednesday.

Tennessee announced the club has released center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Xavier Woods.

Cushenberry was released with a failed physical designation.

Cushenberry, 28, had two years remaining on the four-year contract he signed with Tennessee in the 2024 offseason. A third-round pick in 2020, he spent his first four seasons with Denver.

Woods, 30, appeared in 11 games with 10 starts for Tennessee last season, recording a pair of interceptions and a sack. He’s played 134 games for Dallas, Minnesota, Carolina, and Tennessee since being selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. Woods signed a two-year contract with the Titans last offseason.