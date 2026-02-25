Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: Things could go a lot of different directions with Minkah Fitzpatrick

Releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill and edge rusher Bradley Chubb kicked off General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan’s overhaul of the Dolphins roster and veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could also be leaving in Miami.

Fitzpatrick returned to his first NFL team in a trade with the Steelers before the 2025 season and there’s been chatter about another trade that would end his second stint with the Dolphins. While speaking to reporters from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, Sullivan said that “everything is on the table” regarding a potential move involving the veteran safety.

“That could go a lot of different directions as we move forward,” Sullivan said, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald.

Fitzpatrick’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that Fitzpatrick has not asked to be traded or “gone to the Dolphins and said he wants to play for a contender or that he would want to leave,” but Fitzpatrick is in the final year of his contract and the Dolphins appear to be on a longer runway toward being a winning team. Given that along with the moves the team has already made, Fitzpatrick moving on this offseason would not be a major surprise.