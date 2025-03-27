 Skip navigation
Arkansas State v Connecticut
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women's basketball tournament
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men's basketball tournament
Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
How to watch Notre Dame Football Pro Day on Peacock: Live stream info, start time, draft prospects

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Arkansas State v Connecticut
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
How to watch Notre Dame Football Pro Day on Peacock: Live stream info, start time, draft prospects

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s impossible to grow your arms more as an adult, after Will Campbell’s pro day arm-length measurement was longer than at the Combine, and note it’s likely looser testing.
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Xavier Restrepo would’ve been better off not running the 40 because he was slower than evaluators expected.
nbc_pft_shedeur_250327.jpg
03:20
Giants drafting Sanders at No. 3 is fading
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why although every option is on the table for the Giants entering the draft, it’s becoming less and less likely they select Shedeur Sanders.
nfl_draft.jpg
12:35
NFL draft just is hundreds of lottery tickets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what a gamble the draft is, why some first-round picks don’t pan out, what factors are at play for a rookie to succeed and more.
nbc_csu_tylerwarren_250326.jpg
12:59
Warren creates ‘magic’ with ball in his hands
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on Penn State’s Tyler Warren, discussing how the top tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft is a special player with the football in his hands.
nbc_csu_odds_250326.jpg
02:16
Should Jets get TE in first round of 2025 draft?
Chris Simms breaks down Draft Kings’ odds for teams to select a tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighting the New York Jets’ odds and why it makes sense for the team to go after Tyler Warren.
nbc_csu_masontaylor_250326.jpg
06:14
Taylor changes direction at ‘receiver-type level’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss NFL Draft prospect Mason Taylor, in which his impressive athleticism and route running could get him off the board before the end of the second round.
nbc_csu_loveland_250326.jpg
10:05
Loveland is ‘high level’ run blocking tight end
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze where Colston Loveland stands among the other top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, discussing why the former Michigan standout can be an elite run blocker at next level.
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
Dan Patrick discusses the latest he’s heard out of Cleveland, questioning what the Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and how the team feels about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
nbc_pft_patriotstravishunter_250326.jpg
03:39
Why Hunter could be exactly what the Patriots need
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Patriots already look like a different team under Mike Vrabel and identify why Travis Hunter could take them to the next level.
