Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s impossible to grow your arms more as an adult, after Will Campbell’s pro day arm-length measurement was longer than at the Combine, and note it’s likely looser testing.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Xavier Restrepo would’ve been better off not running the 40 because he was slower than evaluators expected.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why although every option is on the table for the Giants entering the draft, it’s becoming less and less likely they select Shedeur Sanders.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what a gamble the draft is, why some first-round picks don’t pan out, what factors are at play for a rookie to succeed and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on Penn State’s Tyler Warren, discussing how the top tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft is a special player with the football in his hands.
Chris Simms breaks down Draft Kings’ odds for teams to select a tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighting the New York Jets’ odds and why it makes sense for the team to go after Tyler Warren.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss NFL Draft prospect Mason Taylor, in which his impressive athleticism and route running could get him off the board before the end of the second round.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze where Colston Loveland stands among the other top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, discussing why the former Michigan standout can be an elite run blocker at next level.
Dan Patrick discusses the latest he’s heard out of Cleveland, questioning what the Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and how the team feels about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Patriots already look like a different team under Mike Vrabel and identify why Travis Hunter could take them to the next level.