2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars pull first stunner, Giants trade up for QB in Connor Rogers’ final prediction
After months of rankings, rumors and multiple mock drafts it all ends here for the speculation around the 2025 class. Here is my final mock draft.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
It’s been written in ink for quite some time now, but Tennessee gets an exciting playmaker as the new face of their franchise in Ward.
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado
Hunter has been my top player in the draft, now the question becomes how Cleveland plans to use him on each side of the ball.
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Giants get one of the three blue chip difference makers in this draft (Hunter and Ashton Jeanty being the other two). They should be able to swoop back in for a quarterback later if they want to.
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
The Patriots go with a floor selection in Campbell. I think he’s a (very good) long-term NFL guard, but they might let him give left tackle a shot considering the capital spent here.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The first ‘stunner’ of the draft. Much like many teams, Jacksonville would probably love to get out of this pick and still land a playmaker. Brian Thomas Jr. and Tetairoa McMillan make for quite the receiver duo.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
A draft slot once commonly used as Ashton Jeanty’s landing spot, the Raiders opt to solidify their offensive line instead. Membou slides in at right tackle for them immediately. I think this is where Kelvin Banks’ range starts as well.
7. New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Jets have been connected to so many different prospects on both sides of the ball, but I keep coming back to Warren here. He’ll fit in perfectly for what offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand wants to bring from Detroit to New York.
8. Carolina Panthers
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Jalon Walker is often connected to the Panthers here, but a sliding Mason Graham could change those plans.
9. New Orleans Saints
Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The Saints continue to build up their line after taking Taliese Fuaga in the first round last year. Banks can play tackle or guard for them in this scenario.
10. Chicago Bears
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty is simply one of the best players in this draft and a one man game wrecker for any offense. This allows Ben Johnson to develop a strong run game in Chicago, making life easier for quarterback Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers
Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi
Robert Saleh is back in San Francisco, but he’ll need more talent on the defensive line for this group to get back to dominating. Nolen is quick off the ball to shoot gaps and blow up plays.
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The Cowboys have to get a legitimate threat at this position opposite CeeDee Lamb. Golden doesn’t play to his timed speed, but he’s a crisp route runner that finishes plays.
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
Barron is the type of versatile defensive back that can handle a lot of roles at a high level in a very thin Miami secondary.
14. Indianapolis Colts
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
If Walker made it here, it’s hard to see Ballard not loving the idea of adding him to this defense. He plays an intense brand of football with excellent burst to the ball.
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
This is the selection that will end the Falcons drought of edge pass rush problems. Green is a nightmare for tackles to match up with on an island.
16. Arizona Cardinals
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Mykel Williams has a shot to go earlier than this, but I’ve heard him connected to the Cardinals throughout this month. They added multiple veterans to their defensive line this offseason, but at just 20 years old they are betting on long-term upside.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
The Bengals can address interior offensive line on day two of this draft. In this slot they go for talent at another need with Harmon, who is an extremely disruptive interior presence.
18. Seattle Seahawks
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Much like the Bengals, the Seahawks can address interior offensive line later in this draft. I’ve heard perimeter wide receiver is in play at this pick, but two already went off the board. Loveland adds size to Seattle’s group of pass catchers and a reliable middle of the field target for Sam Darnold.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeiruaku pairs with YaYa Diaby to give Tampa Bay a much needed pure pass rusher. The wildcard here is a sliding Will Johnson, who would help upgrade Todd Bowles’ cornerback room.
20. Denver Broncos
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Broncos can help their offense by grabbing one of two different playmakers from the Ohio State offense in Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Egbuka’s ability to attack multiple coverages combined with his hard nosed blocking screams Sean Payton fit to me.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Obviously, this is where the Shedeur Sanders chatter could start to get loud. If the Steelers feel confident in signing Aaron Rodgers, they need a piece to help them win now instead. With Harmon off the board, Grant comes off the board to beef up the defensive line.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The board didn’t break too well for the Chargers here as I like Green, Loveland, Harmon and Egbuka for them. With that being said, Stewart’s size and athleticism will be a big boost to this front seven.
23. Green Bay Packers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson’s slide ends as the Packers land a corner with tremendous size and ball skills.
24. New York Giants (via trade with Minnesota Vikings)
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Giants are the most likely team to trade back into round one for a quarterback. The bigger mystery is for who? Sanders wait ends here, but Jaxson Dart would not be a surprise either.
25. Houston Texans
Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
The Texans need to put a better offensive line in front of CJ Stroud this year. They are relying on multiple stop gap options at the moment for that, making Booker a short and long-term need here.
26. Los Angeles Rams
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell is a better player than this draft slot, but there have been rumors of a mini slide due to medicals. That works out great for the Rams, who solve a need at linebacker and get value at the same time.
27. Baltimore Ravens
Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
Starks reliability as a true free safety in coverage fixes a lot of the Ravens problems on the defensive side of the ball from last year.
28. Detroit Lions
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Zabel is one of the rare players that could truly play all five spots on the offensive line, but this is a great landing spot for him to settle in at guard.
29. Washington Commanders
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Commanders continue to add headaches for opposing defensive coordinators to deal with. Hampton plays with so much physicality in every aspect of the position.
30. Buffalo Bills
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Tre White’s return to Buffalo gives them needed depth at cornerback, but they are going to use one of their top draft assets to improve at this position.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is a popular pick in this spot, but medicals are a gigantic variable with his draft projection. Conerly doesn’t come with those concerns, but brings the same explosive athleticism at tackle.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Eagles will rightfully bet on talent with the infrastructure they have in place. Pearce has the play speed they love to add to their front seven.