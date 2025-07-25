Chargers sign WR JaQuae Jackson, waive OL Elijah Ellis

The Chargers signed wide receiver JaQuae Jackson on Friday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived offensive lineman Elijah Ellis.

Jackson arrives in Los Angeles after spending the 2024 season on injured reserve with New England. He initially signed as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta.

Jackson began his college career at the California University of Pennsylvania, seeing action in three seasons (2019, 2021-22), earning Division II All-America honors in 2022. He transferred to Rutgers for the 2023 season.

The Chargers signed Ellis as an undrafted free agent on June 17.

He closed his collegiate career in 2024 by starting all 13 games at left tackle at Marshall University. Ellis transferred to Marshall from Baylor, where he played nine games over three seasons (2021-23).