Darnell Mooney will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney injured a shoulder during Thursday’s practice, and the team announced Friday night that he will miss a few weeks.

Mooney was hurt in the first training camp practice when he dove for a deep pass from Michael Penix during team work. Mooney walked off with a trainer and did not return.

He presumably underwent an MRI on his shoulder.

Mooney’s injury explains why the Falcons added wide receiver DJ Chark to the roster on Friday.

Mooney missed the Falcons’ Week 18 loss to the Panthers with a shoulder injury, and it is unclear whether this week’s injury is the same shoulder and/or related.

Last season was Mooney’s first in Atlanta, and he 64 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns.