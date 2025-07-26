After two speeding tickets, Shedeur Sanders says he has learned his lesson

Shedeur Sanders insists he no longer will live life in the fast lane.

The Browns rookie quarterback said Friday he has learned his lesson about speeding after two traffic citations from police and a chewing out by the organization.

“Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I really don’t even drive that much anymore. But I really don’t drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules and I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know that not drive fast at all.”

Police in Brunswick, Ohio, cited Sanders on June 5 for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. Twelve days later in Strongsville, Ohio, Sanders received a ticket for going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

He settled the two tickets, paying $269 in fines and court fees for the first and $250 for the second. It also cost Sanders four points on his license.

General Manager Andrew Berry said Thursday the team had addressed Sanders’ lead foot with him, calling it “just not smart.”