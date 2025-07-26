 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After two speeding tickets, Shedeur Sanders says he has learned his lesson

  
Published July 25, 2025 09:50 PM

Shedeur Sanders insists he no longer will live life in the fast lane.

The Browns rookie quarterback said Friday he has learned his lesson about speeding after two traffic citations from police and a chewing out by the organization.

“Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I really don’t even drive that much anymore. But I really don’t drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules and I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know that not drive fast at all.”

Police in Brunswick, Ohio, cited Sanders on June 5 for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. Twelve days later in Strongsville, Ohio, Sanders received a ticket for going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

He settled the two tickets, paying $269 in fines and court fees for the first and $250 for the second. It also cost Sanders four points on his license.

General Manager Andrew Berry said Thursday the team had addressed Sanders’ lead foot with him, calling it “just not smart.”