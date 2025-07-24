Andrew Berry on Shedeur Sanders’ speeding tickets: Just not smart, and we’ve addressed it

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders twice was cited for excessive speeding last month. He received a ticket for going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and then for driving 101 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Thursday the team has addressed the citations with Sanders.

“Not smart. That’s just not smart,” Berry said, via video from Scott Petrak of cleveland.com. “It’s something that we have addressed with him. He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is it’s not just about yourself. . . . It’s not just about driving your car real fast. It’s about the fact that you endanger other people. It’s about the fact that if a deer or someone cuts out in front of you like your reaction time. It’s just dangerous, and it’s not something that we want our guys to be doing. It’s not something that they should be doing. The No. 1 reason is because we don’t want some catastrophic accident.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he has talked to all the rookies about making “good decisions.”

“He knows this and all of our rookies know this: They need to make sure that they’re being safe and that can be whether they’re behind the wheel of a car or they’re in and around town,” Stefanski said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “They need to make really good decisions, so that they’re safe.”

Sanders, a fifth-round pick, is competing for the starting quarterback job with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson is on the active/physically unable to perform list while he recovers from a second surgery on his ruptured Achilles.