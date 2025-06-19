Shedeur Sanders has two speeding tickets this month

When news first emerged on Wednesday of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders being ticketed for driving 101 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, my reaction was this: Let he who has not driven 100 mph or faster cast the first set of keys.

The latest development changes things.

It wasn’t Sanders’s first speeding ticket. This month.

Via Alex Darus of Cleveland.com, Sanders was pulled over on June 5 for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was fine $150 with another $99 in court costs. He failed to appear at a June 16 arraignment regarding the ticket.

The next day, the second ticket happened.

The Browns said that they have addressed the situation with Sanders.

“He is taking care of the tickets,” spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste told Darus.

Anyone who has gotten a speeding ticket (and I have, two or three times over the years) takes it easy after getting the ticket. Pushing the speedometer past 100 mph only days after getting pulled over for speeding isn’t something most would do.

Generally speaking, driving too fast isn’t a character issue. Driving too fast by 41 mph not long after being pulled over for driving too fast by 25 mph is an awareness issue.

Especially when the driver is or should be fully aware that anything and everything the driver does is going to be amplified and scrutinized.

Will it matter if Sanders lights it up on the practice field during training camp? No. Will it be mentioned one or twice, or more often, if he doesn’t perform well? Absolutely.

Until then, one thing is clear. Sheduer eeds to drive more slowly . If he keeps getting caught speeding, he eventually won’t be driving at all.

Based on our very rudimentary understanding of the Ohio point system, Shedeur will had six points based on the two tickets (two for the first and four for the second). That puts him halfway toward having his license suspended for six months.