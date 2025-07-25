 Skip navigation
Panthers sign LB JJ Weaver, cut LB Amare Barno

  
Published July 25, 2025 06:47 PM

The Panthers made a change at outside linebacker Friday, swapping players.

The team signed undrafted rookie JJ Weaver, the Panthers announced. They released outside linebacker Amare Barno in a corresponding move.

Weaver, 25, played six seasons at Kentucky. He was a three-time captain for the Wildcats and finished his college career with 21.5 sacks.

Barno entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2022. He tore his ACL late in the 2023 season and began last year on the physically unable to perform list. He had three sacks in three seasons, appearing in 29 games.