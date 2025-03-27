NFL Draft
Cam Ward isn’t the only quarterback who will have private workouts with the Titans and Browns.
Will Campbell’s play at left tackle for LSU made him a consensus All-America in 2024, but the length of his arms has created some debate about how high he will go in this year’s draft.
The Giants signing quarterback Russell Wilson has resulted in a shift in the betting odds on the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
University of Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, like most corners, believes he’s the best prospect at his position.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to go with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed.
Cam Ward made a prediction before the University of Miami’s Pro Day on Monday.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to work out at Texas’s Pro Day on Tuesday and he has a few visits lined up after he goes through drills in Austin.
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Titans take Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders lands in NY, Bears scoop up Ashton Jeanty
Connor Rogers’ latest mock draft takes a look at the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, giving team-by-team analysis with a focus on needs.
Outside of quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots didn’t get much immediate assistance from their 2024 draft class and a change of approach in 2025 could change that.
The Broncos may not be done adding tight ends after signing Evan Engram in free agency.