U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Pinehurst No. 2
Ram photo.jpg
Ram returning to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Nick Kurtz is back, Kyle Teel is here

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RBC Canadian Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.8 million purse

  
Published June 8, 2025 02:01 PM

The winner of the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open will receive $1,764,000 from the $9.8 million purse.

Here’s how the full payout will break down. The individual earnings will be updated after the event concludes.

  • WIN: $1,764,000
  • 2: $1,068,200
  • 3: $676,200
  • 4: $480,200
  • 5: $401,800
  • 6: $355,250
  • 7: $330,750
  • 8: $306,250
  • 9: $286,650
  • 10: $267,050
  • 11: $247,450
  • 12: $227,850
  • 13: $208,250
  • 14: $188,650
  • 15: $178,850
  • 16: $169,050
  • 17: $159,250
  • 18: $149,450
  • 19: $139,650
  • 20: $129,850
  • 21: $120,050
  • 22: $110,250
  • 23: $102,410
  • 24: $94,570
  • 25: $86,730
  • 26: $78,890
  • 27: $75,950
  • 28: $73,010
  • 29: $70,070
  • 30: $67,130
  • 31: $64,190
  • 32: $61,250
  • 33: $58,310
  • 34: $55,860
  • 35: $53,410
  • 36: $50,960
  • 37: $48,510
  • 38: $46,550
  • 39: $44,590
  • 40: $42,630
  • 41: $40,670
  • 42: $38,710
  • 43: $36,750
  • 44: $34,790
  • 45: $32,830
  • 46: $30,870
  • 47: $28,910
  • 48: $27,342
  • 49: $25,970
  • 50: $25,186
  • 51: $24,598
  • 52: $24,010
  • 53: $23,618
  • 54: $23,226
  • 55: $23,030
  • 56: $22,834
  • 57: $22,638
  • 58: $22,442
  • 59: $22,246
  • 60: $22,050
  • 61: $21,854
  • 62: $21,658
  • 63: $21,462
  • 64: $21,266
  • 65: $21,070
  • 66: $20,874
  • 67: $20,678
  • 68: $20,482
  • 69: $20,286
  • 70: $20,090