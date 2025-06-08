RBC Canadian Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.8 million purse
Published June 8, 2025 02:01 PM
The winner of the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open will receive $1,764,000 from the $9.8 million purse.
Here’s how the full payout will break down. The individual earnings will be updated after the event concludes.
- WIN: $1,764,000
- 2: $1,068,200
- 3: $676,200
- 4: $480,200
- 5: $401,800
- 6: $355,250
- 7: $330,750
- 8: $306,250
- 9: $286,650
- 10: $267,050
- 11: $247,450
- 12: $227,850
- 13: $208,250
- 14: $188,650
- 15: $178,850
- 16: $169,050
- 17: $159,250
- 18: $149,450
- 19: $139,650
- 20: $129,850
- 21: $120,050
- 22: $110,250
- 23: $102,410
- 24: $94,570
- 25: $86,730
- 26: $78,890
- 27: $75,950
- 28: $73,010
- 29: $70,070
- 30: $67,130
- 31: $64,190
- 32: $61,250
- 33: $58,310
- 34: $55,860
- 35: $53,410
- 36: $50,960
- 37: $48,510
- 38: $46,550
- 39: $44,590
- 40: $42,630
- 41: $40,670
- 42: $38,710
- 43: $36,750
- 44: $34,790
- 45: $32,830
- 46: $30,870
- 47: $28,910
- 48: $27,342
- 49: $25,970
- 50: $25,186
- 51: $24,598
- 52: $24,010
- 53: $23,618
- 54: $23,226
- 55: $23,030
- 56: $22,834
- 57: $22,638
- 58: $22,442
- 59: $22,246
- 60: $22,050
- 61: $21,854
- 62: $21,658
- 63: $21,462
- 64: $21,266
- 65: $21,070
- 66: $20,874
- 67: $20,678
- 68: $20,482
- 69: $20,286
- 70: $20,090