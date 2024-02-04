Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for seventh consecutive win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for seventh consecutive win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Daronte Jones
DJ
Daronte
Jones
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Giants interviewed Vikings assistant Daronte Jones for DC job
The Giants interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Daronte Jones
MIN
Coaching Staff
Giants interview Daronte Jones for DC job
Danielle Hunter on free agency: We’ll see what’s best when the time comes
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Teddy Bridgewater named head coach at Alma mater, Miami Northwestern
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Mike Zimmer is interested in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kenny Clark, Kevin Zeitler, C.J. Ham added to Pro Bowl as replacements
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Vikings announce TE T.J. Hockenson has undergone ACL surgery
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Brock Purdy delivers again to meet Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII
Peter King
,
Peter King
,
Close Ad