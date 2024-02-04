 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for seventh consecutive win
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, groupings

NFLMinnesota VikingsDaronte Jones

Daronte
Jones

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
Report: Giants interviewed Vikings assistant Daronte Jones for DC job
The Giants interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Danielle Hunter on free agency: We’ll see what’s best when the time comes
Teddy Bridgewater named head coach at Alma mater, Miami Northwestern
Report: Mike Zimmer is interested in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job
Kenny Clark, Kevin Zeitler, C.J. Ham added to Pro Bowl as replacements
Vikings announce TE T.J. Hockenson has undergone ACL surgery
Brock Purdy delivers again to meet Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII