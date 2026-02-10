Commanders sign P Tress Way to one-year extension

Punter Tress Way won’t be leaving the Commanders as a free agent this offseason.

The Commanders announced that they have signed Way to a contract extension on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal.

Way entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Bears in 2013 and made his regular season debut for the Commanders in 2014. He has appeared in every game for Washington over the past 12 seasons. He was selected for the Pro Bowl for the 2025 season, which marked the third time he’s been tabbed for that honor.

Way has a net average of 41.7 yards per kick over the course of his career. He’s also 2-of-2 for 38 yards as a passer.