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Ben Johnson: Evaluating linemen in non-contact practices is “fool’s gold”

  
Published June 4, 2026 08:27 AM

Bears coach Ben Johnson says June is no time to evaluate his offensive and defensive lines.

Asked how his linemen are playing in non-contact spring practices, Johnson said there’s no way to evaluate that. In training camp, when the players are in pads and hitting each other, he’ll know how his lines look.

“We’ll know everything when the pads come on,” Johnson said. “Right now, to evaluate offensive line and defensive line play is fool’s gold. You always fall in love with some guys in the spring time and that always changes.

Johnson did say that when he’s in the line meetings, he’s impressed with how well the players are picking up what the coaches are teaching.

“I’m really pleased with the teaching progression, I’ve been able to sit in on some meetings, I love how the coaches are going about their business, I like how the players are responding to it right now, we’re all on the same page, we’re speaking the same language, and that’s always a good starting point,” Johnson said.

But it’s only a start. Until the pads are on, the linemen aren’t showing what they can do.