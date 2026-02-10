 Skip navigation
Commanders announce 11 title changes to members of their coaching staff

  
Published February 10, 2026 04:00 PM

The Commanders officially announced changes to the titles of 11 members of head coach Dan Quinn’s staff on Tuesday.

Quinn announced a couple of them during a Tuesday press conference. William Gay is moving from assistant defensive backs coach to cornerbacks coach while Wes Welker will be an offensive assistant after working as a personnel analyst in 2025.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Commanders have moved Andre Coleman to assistant wide receivers/returners coach, Anthony Lynn to running backs coach, Jesse Madden to assistant running backs coach, Darnell Stapleton to offensive line coach, and Shane Toub to assistant offensive line coach.

George Banko will now be the assistant linebackers coach while Tommy Donatell will move to safeties coach. Darryl Tapp has shifted to assistant defensive line coach and John Pagano will now be the team’s outside linebackers coach.