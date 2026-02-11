 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn on David Blough, Daronte Jones: Every coordinator needs their first stop

  
Published February 11, 2026 07:13 AM

There’s one big similarity between the new hires the Commanders made at the top of their offensive and defensive coaching staffs since the end of the 2025 season.

Offensive coordinator David Blough and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones are both stepping into those roles for the first time. That’s a departure from their predecessors, but their lack of experience in their new jobs isn’t something that worries head coach Dan Quinn.

“I felt their vision right away and the energy they have for it,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of the Associated Press. “I know we may talk of two first-time coordinators, but I also recognize everyone needs their first stop. I really feel like we’re going to set them up to succeed.”

Quinn has a lot of experience as a head coach, which should help balance any learning curve that Blough and Jones go through in their first days trying to establish visions that the Commanders believe will benefit the team in the long run.