Wes Welker will have role on Commanders’ offensive coaching staff

Wes Welker joined the Commanders as a personnel analyst last year, but he will have a new role for the 2026 season.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said at a Tuesday press conference that Welker will be part of the team’s offensive coaching staff. Quinn did not share what title or responsibilities Welker will have in Washington.

Welker was the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach from 2022-2024 and held the same job with the 49ers for the previous three seasons. He also spent time with the Texans after retiring as a wide receiver.

Quinn also revealed that William Gay will be the team’s cornerbacks coach after being an assistant defensive backs coach last season.