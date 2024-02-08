Skip navigation
Los Angeles Chargers
Chad Alexander
CA
Chad
Alexander
Report: Chad Alexander leaving Jets to become Chargers’ assistant G.M.
Chad Alexander, the Jets’ director of player personnel, is leaving to become the Chargers’ assistant General Manager, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Chad Alexander
LAC
Assistant GM
Chargers to hire Jets’ Chad Alexander as assistant GM
NFLPA says banning hip-drop tackle would be “detrimental to the game”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Roman hire can make Herbert a top fantasy QB
G.M. Joe Hortiz echoes Jim Harbaugh, says Chargers will win multiple championships
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Greg Roman agrees to deal to become Chargers offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Michigan DL coach Mike Elston to follow Jim Harbaugh to L.A.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
