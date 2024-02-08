 Skip navigation
NFLLos Angeles ChargersChad Alexander

Chad
Alexander

Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers
Report: Chad Alexander leaving Jets to become Chargers’ assistant G.M.
Chad Alexander, the Jets’ director of player personnel, is leaving to become the Chargers’ assistant General Manager, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.
