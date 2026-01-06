Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor will enter the draft

Kadyn Proctor has made up his mind about the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama’s left tackle announced that he will be making the jump to the NFL this year in an Instagram post.

Proctor took over as a starter as a freshman during Nick Saban’s final season on the sideline in Tuscaloosa. He announced that he was transferring to Iowa after Saban left the program, but wound up returning and playing the last two seasons under Kalen DeBoer. Proctor was an All-SEC selection for the 2025 season.

Proctor’s size — 6'7" and 366 pounds — is one of the reasons he’s considered a potential first-round pick and his work on the pre-draft circuit will help determine just how early he comes off the board in April.