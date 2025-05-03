Ravens sign nine of their 11 draft picks

The Ravens signed nine members of their draft class on Saturday’s first day of rookie minicamp, the team announced.

Offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. (third round), inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (fourth round), and offensive tackle Carson Vinson (fifth round) now are signed. Baltimore’s five sixth-round picks – cornerback Bilhal Kone, kicker Tyler Loop, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and cornerback Robert Longerbeam — and the team’s final selection, seventh-round guard Garrett Dellinger, also are under contract.

Jones and Dellinger, both from LSU, will compete for roles on Baltimore’s offensive line, along with Vinson, the only HBCU player selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Loop was one of the top kickers in college football in Arizona and is the first kicker to be drafted in Ravens history. He is the likely replacement for Justin Tucker.

Wester will compete to be the Ravens’ top returner as a rookie.

Kone had three career interceptions at Western Michigan and made 70 tackles in 2024. Longerbeam had five career interceptions for Rutgers.

Peebles had three sacks and 31 tackles at Virginia Tech last season.

Two members of Baltimore’s 11-player draft class remain unsigned — first-round safety Malaki Starks (Georgia) and second-round edge rusher Mike Green (Marshall).