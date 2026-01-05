 Skip navigation
Why didn't Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
What does Taylor's return mean for Burrow?
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Georgia WR Zachariah Branch declares for the draft

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:48 PM

One of the nation’s top receivers has announced he’ll be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch shared his plans on Monday. Georgia was eliminated from the playoffs in a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss last week.

Branch transferred from USC to Georgia for the 2025 season and posted 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns with the Bulldogs. He had 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons at USC.

Branch joins the likes of Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, and his former USC teammate Makai Lemon at the top of the list of prospects at wideout this year.