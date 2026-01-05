Georgia WR Zachariah Branch declares for the draft

One of the nation’s top receivers has announced he’ll be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch shared his plans on Monday. Georgia was eliminated from the playoffs in a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss last week.

Branch transferred from USC to Georgia for the 2025 season and posted 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns with the Bulldogs. He had 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons at USC.

Branch joins the likes of Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, and his former USC teammate Makai Lemon at the top of the list of prospects at wideout this year.