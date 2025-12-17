Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price will enter the draft

Jeremiyah Love won’t be the only Notre Dame running back entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Love’s backfield mate Jadarian Price announced on Wednesday that he is also foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to enter the NFL.

Price tore his Achilles during his freshman year, but spent the last three seasons in South Bend. He worked behind Audric Estime in 2023 and behind Love over the last two seasons.

Price ran 280 times for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns over his 41 games for the Fighting Irish. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.