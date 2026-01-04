2026 NFL Draft order: Updated first-round picks after Raiders secure No. 1 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have clinched the worst record in the NFL and the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Here’s how the draft order looks after the early Sunday games of Week 18:

1. Raiders

2. Titans

3. Jets

4. Cardinals

5. Giants

6. Commanders

7. Browns

8. Saints

9. Bengals

10. Chiefs

11. Dolphins

12. Cowboys

13. Falcons (traded first-round pick to Rams)

14. Buccaneers

15. Colts (traded first-round pick to Jets)

16. Lions

17. Ravens

18. Vikings

PROJECTED PLAYOFF TEAMS

19. Panthers

20. Packers (traded first-round pick to Cowboys)

21. Steelers

22. Chargers

23. Bills

24. Rams

25. Eagles

26. 49ers

27. Texans

28. Jaguars (traded first-round pick to Browns)

29. Bears

30. Patriots

31. Broncos

32. Seahawks

Who has the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders earned the first overall pick by finishing with the worst record in the NFL.

What are the tiebreakers for NFL Draft picks?

Draft picks are awarded in order of lowest winning percentage, and the tiebreaker is opponents’ winning percentage, with the team that played the easier schedule picking first. If the teams have the same strength of schedule, division or conference tiebreakers are applied. If the divisional or conference tiebreakers are not applicable, or ties still exist between teams of different conferences, ties will be broken the following tie-breaking method:

Head-to-head, if applicable Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games (minimum of four) Strength of victory in all games Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games Best net points in all games Best net touchdowns in all games Coin toss

The 18 non-playoff teams get the first 18 picks. The six wild card round playoff losers get picks 19-24, the four divisional round losers get picks 25-28, the conference championship game losers get picks 29 and 30, the Super Bowl loser gets pick 31 and the Super Bowl winner gets pick 32.

When is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The first round will be on Thursday night, the second and third rounds will be on Friday night, and the fourth through seventh rounds will be on Saturday.

Who is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the betting favorite to go first overall. Other contenders include Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami defensive end Rueben Bain, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk