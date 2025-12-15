USC S Kamari Ramsey declares for the draft

Safety Kamari Ramsey has made a decision about his plans for the 2026 season.

Ramsey announced on social media on Monday that he will be foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility and will be entering the NFL Draft.

Ramsey has spent the last four years playing football in Los Angeles, but he switched schools midway through that run. He played two seasons at UCLA before transferring to USC for the last two years.

Ramsey missed three games during the 2025 season and finished the year with 27 tackles. He had 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries over his time at both schools.

