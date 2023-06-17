Skip navigation
Green Bay Packers
Jon-Eric Sullivan
JS
Jon-Eric
Sullivan
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Titans request interview with Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
The Titans have lined up nine interviews with General Manager candidates over the next three days, but they aren’t done adding people to the list.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jon-Eric Sullivan
GB
Front Office
Titans add GB’s Jon-Eric Sullivan to GM search
Jordan Love off injury report, set to play vs. Eagles
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith good to go for Sunday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love fully participated in practice and had a good day
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
DeVonta Smith out of practice Friday, A.J. Brown returns
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2024 NFL All-Pro Team: See who made the roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
