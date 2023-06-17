 Skip navigation
NFLGreen Bay PackersJon-Eric Sullivan

Jon-Eric
Sullivan

NFL: Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
Titans request interview with Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
The Titans have lined up nine interviews with General Manager candidates over the next three days, but they aren’t done adding people to the list.
Jordan Love off injury report, set to play vs. Eagles
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith good to go for Sunday
Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love fully participated in practice and had a good day
DeVonta Smith out of practice Friday, A.J. Brown returns
Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol
2024 NFL All-Pro Team: See who made the roster