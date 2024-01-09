 Skip navigation
NFLPhiladelphia EaglesAlec Halaby

Alec

Halaby

Alec
Halaby

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Panthers announce nine candidates for head coaching job, eight for G.M.
The Panthers announced the nine coaching candidates they have requested to interview and the eight General Manager candidates under consideration.
Nick Sirianni “hopeful” about having A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith in Tampa
Nacua, Conner, Hall lead Week 18 Weekend Warriors
Stroud ‘majestic’ again in Texans’ win over Colts
Report: X-rays show no fracture in Jalen Hurts’ middle finger
Smith: Eagles will lose to Bucs in Wild Card
Commanders request interview with Anthony Weaver