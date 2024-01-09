Skip navigation
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Halaby
AH
Alec
Halaby
Panthers announce nine candidates for head coaching job, eight for G.M.
The Panthers announced the nine coaching candidates they have requested to interview and the eight General Manager candidates under consideration.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Alec Halaby
PHI
Assistant GM
Panthers request interview with PHI's Alec Halaby
Nick Sirianni "hopeful" about having A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith in Tampa
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: X-rays show no fracture in Jalen Hurts' middle finger
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad