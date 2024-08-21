Guardians vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 21

It’s Wednesday, August 21, and after a late night on Tuesday, the New York Yankees (73-53) and Cleveland Guardians (73-52) again take the field at Yankee Stadium for Game 2 of their series.

Cleveland outlasted New York last night in the longest game in major league baseball this season. The Guardians scored 6 runs in the top of the 12th and then held on for a 9-5 win.

The Guardians snapped a 3-game losing streak with the win and at the same time increased their lead in the AL Central to 3½ games over Kansas City and Minnesota. The Yankees have lost 3 in a row and now sit ½ game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSGL, AmazonPV

Game odds for Guardians vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Guardians +165, Yankees -200

● Spread : Guardians +1.5 (-125), Yankees -1.5 (+105)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Guardians vs. Yankees

● The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 32-28 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +112.

● Cleveland is 6-4 in their last 10. They are 35-32 away from Progressive Field. Their overall run differential for the season is +82.

● Who’s Hot? Closer Emmanuel Clase has not given up an earned run since July 7. After 2 scoreless innings last night, his ERA now stands at a svelte 0.61.

● Who’s Not! Jose Ramirez has struck out just 10 times in August…but 3 of the 10 were last night.

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 21): Joey Cantillo vs. Nestor Cortes

○ Yankees: Cortes (6-10, 4.20 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 139 hits while striking out 133 over 141.1 innings

○ Guardians: Cantillo (0-2, 6.23 ERA) has allowed 9 earned runs and 15 hits while striking out 9 over 13 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians vs. Yankees on August 21, 2024

● The Total went OVER in a Guardians’ game last night for the first time in the last 5 games

● The Yankees are 5-5 on the Run Line in their last 10 games and 5-5 to the OVER

● Nestor Cortes threw 7 scoreless innings in his most recent outing.

● Juan Soto has 1 hit in his last 15 ABs

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Guardians vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Guardians vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

