Cubs vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 12

It’s Monday, August 12, and after a rare Sunday scheduled day off, the Chicago Cubs (59-60) are in Cleveland to face the Guardians (69-49).

The Cubs have won 4 straight to climb back into the playoff picture. They are currently 3 back in the chase for the final Wild Card spot. The Guardians righted the ship a bit with wins in their last 2 games, but they are still just 3-7 in their last 10. That said, the Guardians still sit atop the American League Central division.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs vs. Guardians – live today

● Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Progressive Field

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: BSMW, BSOH

Game odds for Cubs vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Cubs -120, Guardians +100

● Spread : Cubs -1.5 (+150), Guardians +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Cubs vs. Guardians

● The Cubs have won four straight and are 8-2 in their last 10. Chicago is now 27-33 away from Wrigley Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +10.

● The Guardians are 3-7 in their last 10. Cleveland is 35-20 at Progressive Field. Their overall run differential is +76.

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs vs. Guardians

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 12): Shota Imanaga vs. Ben Lively

○ Cubs: Imanaga (9-2, 3.06 ERA) has allowed 42 earned runs and 112 hits while striking out 128 over 123.1 innings

○ Guardians: Lively (10-7, 3.59 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 95 hits while striking out 92 over 110.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs vs. Guardians on August 12, 2024

● Dansby Swanson is hitting .429 (3-7) with 2 HRs and 5 RBIs in his career against Ben Lively

● Cody Bellinger is 1-3 (.333) with 1 HR and 3 RBIs in his career against Ben Lively

● No Cleveland hitters have ever faced Shota Imanaga

● The Cubs have a rest advantage. With that in mind, know that the UNDER has cashed in 8 of the Cubs’ last 10 games

● The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 home games

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Cubs vs. Guardians game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cubs vs. Guardians game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Cubs on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

