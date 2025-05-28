Caitlin Clark injury update: When Will Indiana Fever WNBA star return from quad injury?

The Indiana Fever announced some bad news on Monday, as Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks with a strained left quadriceps muscle. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has gotten off to a good start to her second season, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers in 34.9 minutes.

Given her impact as a scorer and playmaker, Clark’s absence will leave a significant hole in the Fever’s offensive attack. How will Indiana compensate for the absence of its offensive focal point? How long will Clark be on the sidelines? Let’s take a quick look at the situation in Indiana, with the Commissioner’s Cup on the horizon.

How did Caitlin Clark get injured?

The exact timing of Clark’s injury is unknown. She dealt with a left leg injury during the preseason, sitting out Indiana’s May 3 opener against the Washington Mystics. However, that was the first of two games in as many days for the Fever, who face Brazil’s national team in Iowa City the following day. Clark was on the floor for her “homecoming,” playing 19 minutes and finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, one blocked shot and four three-pointers in the blowout victory. Clark also played 23 minutes in Indiana’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

Fever coach Stephanie White said during her availability on May 27 that this injury is not related to the leg issue that Clark dealt with during the preseason. Clark played 38 minutes in Indiana’s two-point loss to the Liberty on May 24 and would then undergo an MRI on her quad. The strain would be discovered then, sidelining the point guard for at least two weeks.

When will Caitlin Clark return from injury?

The two-week timeline means she will miss at least four games, starting with Indiana’s road contest against the Mystics on May 28. Also falling within that timeframe are games against Connecticut (May 30), Washington (June 3) and Chicago (June 7). It should be noted that this is only until the Fever re-evaluates Clark’s injury, so the potential remains for her to miss more time, depending on what the doctors see.

Who will be asked to fill the void in Caitlin Clark’s absence?

Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Tuesday that veteran Sydney Colson will move into the starting lineup. Signed as a free agent this offseason, Colson has championship experience, having won titles with the Las Vegas Aces during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, her playing time was limited, with her most recent average being 8.0 minutes per game during the 2024 campaign. Colson filled a similar role to begin this season, averaging eight minutes per game in three appearances. Her playing time clearly will increase with Clark sidelined.

Another name to know is that of Sophie Cunningham, who was acquired from the Phoenix Mercury in February as part of a trade that involved a staggering 10 teams. Having missed Indiana’s first two games with an ankle sprain suffered during the preseason, Cunningham has averaged 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell, a starter who earned All-Star honors last season, stands to be of even greater importance to the Fever with Clark out, especially with Colson not being much of a scorer. Also, reserve Lexie Hull has gotten off to a good start, averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers through Indiana’s first four games. The Fever offense will look different with Clark out of the lineup, but they have enough talent to compensate for her absence, especially with the moves made during the offseason.

