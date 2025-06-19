Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia thriving in ninth-inning role for Cubs

In this week’s Closer Report, Daniel Palencia continues to thrive in the ninth-inning role for the Cubs. Will Vest seems to have dodged an injury scare in Detroit. Matt Strahm And Garrett Whitlock leads potential closer stashes should the Red Sox look to deal away Aroldis Chapman following their trade of Rafael Devers.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Hader allowed a run last Thursday, just his fifth of the season, before holding on for his 18th save against the White Sox. He then pitched a pair of scoreless outings, falling in line for a win both times. With four wins, 18 saves, a 1.45 ERA, and 48 strikeouts over 31 innings, the 31-year-old left-hander has been the most valuable closer in fantasy.

Tier 2: The Elite

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Mason Miller - Athletics

Muñoz didn’t see a save chance this week. After not pitching in eight days, he tossed a scoreless ninth with an 8-0 lead over the Red Sox on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Díaz converted his 15th save last Thursday against the Nationals and pitched a scoreless inning against the Braves on Tuesday in a non-save situation.

Suarez was hit for five runs and took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He then surrendered a walk-off solo homer in a tie game against the Dodgers on Wednesday. The five-run appearance was his second such outing of the season, with 10 of his 12 earned runs coming over the two games.

Duran didn’t have his best week, either. He gave up a run against the Astros on Saturday to take the loss, then surrendered a run to blow the save chance Sunday.

In Cleveland, Clase has been hittable of late, giving up two hits in four of his last seven outings. It cost him a save Saturday against the Mariners as he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks before stranding the bases loaded Tuesday to convert a save against the Giants. He then worked around one hit, striking out one batter for his 16th save on Wednesday.

And it’s been an odd season for Miller, who gave up another three runs in a non-save situation against the Royals on Friday before striking out two batters in each of his next two outings for a save and a win. The 26-year-old right-hander has maintained his elite velocity, averaging 101 mph, and continues to collect strikeouts. Miller seems to have moments where he loses his command and unravels. Though it might be tough to stay in a consistent groove when the team has put him in fewer save situations over the last two months.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Tanner Scott - Los Angeles Dodgers

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Devin Williams - New York Yankees

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Will Vest/Tommy Kahnle - Detroit Tigers

Félix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Scott has been lights out in June after a rough second half of May. He pitched three clean innings this week, collecting two saves and a hold. The 30-year-old left-hander is up to 14 saves with a 3.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 40/4 K/BB ratio across 34 2/3 innings. Scott’s 3% walk rate is by far the best of his career and the lowest among closers.

Chapman recorded the final two outs in a non-save situation against the Yankees on Friday, then struck out the side for a save on Monday against the Mariners. The 37-year-old veteran lefty has converted 13 saves with a 1.45 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and a 43/9 K/BB ratio across 31 innings.

Williams struck out one batter in a clean frame to earn a save against the Royals last Thursday. He struck out one in a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Angels on Monday. Williams has been effective since stepping back into the closer role following Luke Weaver’s hamstring injury.

Megill also had a strong week. He gave up a run but held on for the save Friday against the Cardinals before striking out the side Sunday for his 15th save. Meanwhile, Doval hasn’t seen the mound this week, as the Giants produced no save chances.

Vest was charged with a blown save and a loss after giving up three runs against the Reds on Sunday. He was removed from the contest with an apparent finger injury. He was able to pass all tests and avoid the injured list.

Bautista converted back-to-back save chances against the Angels, then tossed a scoreless frame against the Rays on Tuesday. The 29-year-old right-hander touched 100 mph for the first time this season on Saturday and has improved throughout the season in his return from Tommy John surgery. Bautista has posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and a 32/17 K/BB ratio across 24 2/3 innings.

Hoffman worked around a walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless inning to fall in line for a win on Tuesday for his only appearance this week. The 32-year-old right-hander has picked up six wins with 17 saves while posting a 5.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 43/9 K/BB ratio across 31 innings.

Palencia has been outstanding for the Cubs since taking control of the ninth-inning role. He made four scoreless appearances this week, picking up two saves and a hold. The 25-year-old right-hander has converted seven saves with a 1.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and a 29/10 K/BB ratio across 27 innings.

Bednar worked a clean inning for a save against the Cubs on Friday, then took the loss against Chicago with a run allowed on Sunday. Meanwhile, Helsley surrendered a solo homer in a non-save situation for his fourth straight outing in which he’s allowed a run in. And in Tampa, Fairbanks worked around a hit and a walk, holding the Mets scoreless on Friday for his 13th save.

Pagán continues to get the job done for the Reds. He tossed a scoreless inning against the Tigers on Sunday, then worked around two walks, striking out two batters for his 17th save against the Twins on Tuesday. Behind Pagán, Tony Santillan hasn’t produced the same strikeout rate that he flashed last season, but he’s been effective nonetheless with 15 holds and a 2.65 ERA over 34 innings.

Estévez made two appearances against the Athletics over the weekend, taking the loss with a solo homer allowed on Sunday. He then pitched a clean inning for his 20th save against the Rangers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Finnegan tossed a scoreless inning against the Marlins in a non-save situation on Friday, then surrendered three runs and blew the save chance against the Rockies on Monday.

Tier 4: Here for the Saves

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Shelby Miller - Arizona Diamondbacks

Dylan Lee/Raisel Iglesias/Pierce Johnson - Atlanta Brave

Matt Strahm/Orion Kerkering/Jordan Romano - Philadelphia Phillies

Robert Garcia/Luke Jackson - Texas Rangers

Jansen surrendered two runs against the Orioles on Sunday, then struck out two batters in a scoreless inning against the Yankees on Monday before tossing a clean frame Wednesday for his 15th save. Behind him, Reid Detmers continued his scoreless innings streak with a pair of shutout appearances.

Miller was looking to convert his second save since Justin Martinez landed on the injured list, but surrendered two solo homers to blow the lead and take the loss against the Blue Jays on Monday. The 34-year-old right-hander remains the favorite for most save chances in Arizona.

While it looks to be a committee in Atlanta for the time being, Lee has pitched the ninth inning in each of his last two appearances. He pitched the ninth with a four-run lead against the Rockies on Saturday, then held the Mets scoreless in the ninth of a tie game Tuesday. And it’s another committee situation in Philadelphia, with Strahm and Kerkering picking up saves for the Phillies this week.

The uncertainty continues in Texas, where Garcia picked up a save against the White Sox on Friday before he was charged with a blown save on Saturday. Jackson stepped in on Sunday to convert his ninth save.

Tier 5: Bottom of the Barrel

Calvin Faucher - Miami Marlins

Seth Halvorsen - Colorado Rockies

Brandon Eisert/Steven Wilson - Chicago White Sox

Relievers On The Rise/Stash Candidates

Garrett Whitlock has been pitching well in high leverage for the Red Sox. He went through a rough stretch from April 30 to May 13, giving up nine runs over six outings. Since then, he’s allowed just one run over his last 15 innings with a 17/5 K/BB ratio while picking up four wins and a save in that span. The 29-year-old right-hander has produced a solid 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 46/14 K/BB ratio across 37 1/3 innings on the season. Should the Red Sox fall behind in the standings over the next month, Chapman could be an ideal trade candidate, with Whitlock possibly in line to step in for saves in Boston. We could see a similar situation play out in St. Louis, with Helsley likely on the trade block until the deadline. Should the Cardinals move the 30-year-old pending free agent, Phil Maton figures to be the next in line for save duties. Maton, himself a free agent following the season, has posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and a 34/10 K/BB ratio across 26 1/3 innings.

