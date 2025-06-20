 Skip navigation
Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

  
Published June 19, 2025 11:31 PM
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Jun 19, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; A group of Tampa Bay Rays players look as pitcher Hunter Bigge (43) gets medical attention after getting hit in the face by a foul ball in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.