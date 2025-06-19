Jordan Spieth injures neck, then does something he’s never done in PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth has made 297 career PGA Tour starts.

On Thursday, he withdrew mid-tournament for the first time.

Spieth injured his neck while warming up on the range prior to Thursday’s opening round of the Travelers Championship, according to Golf Channel’s George Savaricas. He opted to play through the injury, going 5 over through his first 12 holes.

But Spieth could be heard grunting in noticeable pain after his tee shot on the par-5 13th hole. And after his second shot from the left fairway shot out right, getting just 16 feet off the ground before finding another bunker, Spieth said to his caddie, Michael Greller, “I’m done. Can’t do it. I’m sorry.”

Spieth then called a rules official, unsure of the protocol for withdrawing.

“How’s this work?” Spieth asked the official. “I’ve never done this.”

Spieth handed his playing competitor, Luke Clanton, his scorecard before hopping on a golf cart to get shuttled back to the clubhouse. Spieth will receive last-place money in the limited-field, signature event, but he will not get any FedExCup points.

Spieth, who missed the first month of the season while recovering from left-wrist surgery last August, is currently ranked 37th in points. He has four top-10s in 15 starts and was coming off a T-23 at the U.S. Open last week.