MLB Power Rankings: Rays and Astros rising, Giants in strong position after Rafael Devers trade

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the tremors of a shocking blockbuster trade, a Contreras brothers showdown, familiar faces return for the Yankees and Mariners, another rapid ascension for an Angels prospect, and the best catch of the young season.

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

Let’s get started!

Giants acquire Rafael Devers from Red Sox: Fantasy breakdown of the stunning blockbuster deal A look at the return for Boston and how fantasy values will shift after the surprising trade of Rafael Devers on Sunday.

Note: Rankings are from the afternoon of Monday, June 16.

1) Detroit Tigers

Last week: 1

Riley Greene homered and knocked in four runs in Friday’s win over the Reds and now boasts 49 RBI for the season. He’s currently on pace to be the first Tigers player to drive in 100 runs since Nick Castellanos in 2017. That’s a long time!

2) New York Mets

Last week: 2

Swept by the Rays over the weekend and missing Kodai Senga with a hamstring strain. This week, the Mets will begin an important 10-game stretch where they’ll play the Braves seven times and the second-place Phillies three times.

3) Chicago Cubs

Last week: 3

The Cubs’ bullpen has a 0.93 ERA over the last 30 days. Ryan Pressly has turned his season around in this timespan with a spotless ERA to go along with a 11/2 K/BB ratio in 12 2/3 innings. Daniel Palencia has emerged as a late-inning arm and Porter Hodge is making his way back from injury, so the Cubs’ bullpen is likely to remain a strength.

4) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬆️

Last week: 5

The Dodgers won two out of three against the Giants over the weekend, including a throwback performance from Clayton Kershaw. Now they’ll get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound to begin the week. It remains to be seen how far they’ll push him initially, but it’s a big boost for a depleted rotation.

5) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 4

What will the Yankees get out of Giancarlo Stanton? The 35-year-old has been out season due to epicondylitis in both of his elbows, but he checked out fine during a brief minor league rehab assignment while going 3-for-11 (.273) with one double, four RBI, and one walk over three games in Double-A. His return means that the Yankees will have to get creative about giving Ben Rice at-bats.

6) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 8

Winners of four straight, the Phillies are set to take on the Marlins in Miami for four games before a huge weekend series against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Jesus Luzardo is set to pitch twice this week after an encouraging return to form last week against the Cubs last Wednesday.

7) San Francisco Giants

Last week: 7

I’ll be honest: Until now, I’ve been a bit skeptical about the Giants’ staying power in our Top-10, but their stunner of a trade for slugger Rafael Devers changes all of that. It’s a franchise-altering move, and one which makes the Giants a team built to last in the National League playoff race. Well done, Buster Posey.

8) Houston Astros ⬆️

Last week: 9

The Astros are still rising and falling with Jose Altuve. The 35-year-old is hitting .297 with six homers and an .827 OPS over his last 35 games. The Astros have gone 23-12 in that time to surge into first place in the AL West.

9) San Diego Padres ⬇️

Last week: 6

Jackson Merrill has already missed time this season due to a right hamstring strain, but now he’s facing another absence due to a concussion from a tag from Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on Saturday night.

10) Tampa Bay Rays ⬆️

Last week: 11

A steady riser in our ranks, the Rays have 18 out of their last 24 games, including a sweep against the Mets at Citi Field this past weekend. Jonathan Aranda might be the best hitter that the public-at-large doesn’t know about. He’s tied for second in the AL in-base percentage (.411) and fifth among qualified AL hitters with a .902 OPS.

11) Toronto Blue Jays ⬆️

Last week: 12

Alejandro Kirk is second in the majors with a .371 batting average dating back to the start of May.

12) Milwaukee Brewers ⬆️

Last week: 14

Jacob Misiorowski lived up to the hype in his major league debut last week, tossing five no-hit innings before leaving due to cramping in his right calf and quadriceps. Fortunately for the Brewers, the rookie fireballer checked out fine and should be ready to face the Cubs in his second career start on Wednesday.

MUST SEE: Jacob Misiorowski's first three pitches to start his Major League career:



100 MPH 🔥

102 MPH 🔥

101 MPH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gObMMacPDT — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

13) Seattle Mariners ⬆️

Last week: 16

The Mariners have faded in our rankings, but they swept the Guardians over the weekend and will get their ace Logan Gilbert back on Monday against the Red Sox.

14) St. Louis Cardinals ⬇️

Last week: 10

Everything you can do, I can do better. On the eve of Father’s Day, Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras and his brother Brewers catcher William Contreras each hit home runs in the same inning.

Josh and Bo Naylor did the same thing last April, but the Contreras brothers are the first to do it as opponents since 1933. Great tidbit here by Sarah Langs.

Willson and William Contreras are the second pair of brothers to homer in the same inning as opponents since 1900, joining:



7/19/1933 Rick (BOS) & Wes (CLE) Ferrell (Rick’s HR was OFF Wes!)



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 14, 2025

15) Cincinnati Reds ⬆️

Last week: 18

The Reds have won seven out of their last 10 games and Elly De La Cruz begins the week with a four-game home run streak.

16) Boston Red Sox ⬆️

Last week: 19

Trading a player who is in his prime and ranks among the league leaders in RBI is something we rarely (if ever) see, especially for a team who fancies themselves as a contender, but the Red Sox apparently think that getting Rafael Devers out of their clubhouse (and off their payroll) will pay off in the end. It’s a bold take for a lot of reasons, including the fact that the Red Sox are playing their best baseball of late.

17) Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton launched a 479-foot home run against the Rangers last Wednesday. Only Mike Trout (484 feet on April 19) has hit a longer home run this season.

479 FEET!



BYRON BUXTON LAUNCHES ONE WAY OUT! pic.twitter.com/RfVlPgFdkg — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

18) Texas Rangers ⬆️

Last week: 20

Pickle Power! Kumar Rocker had his best start in the majors to date on Sunday with five scoreless innings against the White Sox, apparently aided by multiple shots of pickle juice.

I smell an endorsement in Kumar Rocker’s future. And pickles.

19) Arizona Diamondbacks

Last week: 21

We noted last week that the Diamondbacks were probably in trouble after losing Corbin Burnes due to Tommy John surgery. It’s still not looking great, but they won five straight before dropping the series finale against the Padres on Sunday.

20) Atlanta Braves ⬆️

Last week: 24

The Braves somehow lost to the Rockies on Sunday despite Grant Holmes striking out 15 batters, but still there’s some momentum with this team over the past week. They have a chance to make a move in the NL East with seven out of their next 10 games coming against the first-place Mets.

21) Cleveland Guardians ⬇️

Last week: 15

With six wins in their last 19 games — and one of the worst offenses in the majors — It’s increasingly likely that the Guardians may use this summer as a testing ground for some of their young position players.

22) Kansas City Royals ⬇️

Last week: 17

Six straight losses and what looks to be a long-term absence for ace left-hander Cole Ragans as he tries to get answers on his shoulder injury. It’s not good.

23) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 22

Give the Angels some credit; they are nothing if not consistent. Christian Moore made his way to the majors last Friday after being selected 8th overall in last year’s draft. This follows a long line of fast-rising prospects with the Angels in recent years, including fellow infielders Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto. Angels fans hope this trio will be together for a long time.

24) Baltimore Orioles ⬆️

Last week: 25

Dare I say that the Orioles have been playing better recently? Since falling 17 games under .500 on May 28, the Orioles are 11-4. They still have quite a hill to climb, but it’s been nice to see Gunnar Henderson start to take off.

25) Washington Nationals ⬇️

Last week: 23

Losers of eight straight, the Nationals have called up top prospect third baseman Brady House. The 22-year-old has seen his ups and downs since being selected No. 11 overall in 2021, but he was hitting .304/.353/.519 with 13 homers over 65 games in Triple-A this season. He’s set to take over the starting third base gig in Washington.

26) Miami Marlins ⬆️

Last week: 28

The Marlins were one of nine teams (!) to sweep a three-game series over the weekend, as they took down the fading Nationals. Dane Myers went 8-for-13 with a homer, three RBI, and two runs scored during the season as his unexpected breakout continues.

27) Athletics

Last week: 27

I could say something else here, but what’s the point? Rookie Denzel Clarke probably made the best catch of the year last week and we should take a moment here to watch it all over again. Join me, friends.

28) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬇️

Last week: 26

Andrew McCutchen has officially moved ahead of Roberto Clemente for third on the Pirates’ all-time home run leaderboard.

No. 241 for No. 22 👏 pic.twitter.com/2evy3ATi6I — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2025

There’s nobody you’d rather have do it.

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

The White Sox turned the page on Andrew Vaughn last week by trading him to the Brewers for right-hander Aaron Civale. A former top prospect, Vaughn has regressed in recent years and was hitting .189 with a .531 OPS through 48 games this season. While Vaughn’s handling was likely botched in the first place, both sides are probably better off apart.

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

The Rockies are red hot! Or lukewarm, at least. After going 6-33 to begin the year, they’ve won five out of their last 12 games. As Bill Murray’s character in “What About Bob?” said, baby steps.

