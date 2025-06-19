 Skip navigation
Wyndham Clark confirms that he damaged lockers at Oakmont: ‘I made a mistake’

  
Published June 19, 2025 01:56 PM

Wyndham Clark fired a 6-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the Travelers Championship, his best round since late March.

But all most reporters wanted to talk about was last week’s report that Clark damaged multiple lockers following his U.S. Open missed cut Friday at Oakmont Country Club. A photo, shared to social media by No Laying Up’s Tron Carter, showed the lattice panels of two bottom lockers appearing to be kicked in.

Clark confirmed he was the culprit, though he didn’t provide much aside from a quick apology.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” Clark said. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, entered this week’s final signature event of the season ranked No. 80 in FedExCup points and No. 23 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings.