2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, frontrunners

We are in Week 5 of the WNBA season and the award races are heating up as two of the biggest names in women’s basketball returned from minor injuries.

Caitlin Clark balled out in her return to upset the undefeated Liberty with 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds to put some heat on Napheesa Collier for MVP as the two will meet in the Commissioners Cup Championship on July 1st.

Paige Bueckers also came back from a minor injury and put up eye-popping numbers with a career-high 35 points on 13-of-17 from the field and 5-of-7 from three.

The conversation between A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier for Defensive Player of the Year appears to be a two-player race, but I think there is another name worth targeting in that field and it’s more open than we think, so let’s talk about it.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (-275)

2. Caitlin Clark (+200)

3. Breanna Stewart (+5000)

Caitlin Clark (+275) went nuts in his return with 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds to knock off the Liberty, while Napheesa Collier (-370) continues her impressive 50/40/90 shooting splits this season with 3.6 combined blocks and steals on the defensive end. It’ll be a two-player race all year with the sports books and myself rooting for Collier.

Clark had over 70% of the handle and bets to win MVP entering the season, so her being plus money will only drive that figure higher. Collier and the Lynx could be the best team in the WNBA and with Collier’s two-way play through 10 games, she is the rightful favorite for MVP.

A’ja Wilson (+7500) suffered an injury and has missed two games, so she has dropped out of the race, while Breanna Stewart (+5000) is the latest long shot to enter the chat. Stewart averages 19.8 points per game on the season and has six 20-plus point games, but her career-low 15.6% from three-point distance will keep her out the MVP race.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. A’ja Wilson (+225)

2. Napheesa Collier (+225)

3. Alanna Smith (+600)

Despite being out with a short-term injury, A’ja Wilson (+250) is tied or right behind Napheesa Collier (+225) for the DPOY award in multiple markets. While either aren’t a bad bet, nor Collier’s teammate, Alanna Smith (+600) who is gaining steam, but I think there is value in the field right now as the sports books will be rooting against both Wilson and Collier.

Jonquel Jones (+3000) made her return from a short stint with an injury to help lead the Liberty in a comeback win over the Dream. Jones double-doubled with 10 points and 10 rebounds extending her undefeated streak with New York when doing so.

Jones ranks 3rd in defensive win shares, 4th in defensive rebound percentage, 8th in defensive net rating, and 11th in blocks per game, but the downfall is she ranks 50th in minutes played at 24.7 per game. If her minutes increase, Jones is a great bet for this award, so I only threw a half-unit on Jones to win DPOY at +3000.

WNBA ROY Ladder:

1. Paige Bueckers (-950)

2. Kiki Iriafen (+750)

3. Sonia Citron (+3000)

Paige Bueckers (-950) returned from injury and lit up the Mercury for 35 points and 5 assists in a losing effort. She followed that up with 20 and 16 points, with six and seven combined assists and rebounds over the next two games.

Bueckers has three 20-plus point games this season, while the rest of the rookie class has three combined. Kiki Iriafen (+750) has one of those 20-point games and the former Trojan has separated herself from the rest of the field as the main competitor to Bueckers.

However, with 8.6 points and 6.3 rebound over the last three games, Iriafen has dwindled off in the race.

Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:

2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)

2 units: Minnesota Lynx to win Championship (+340)

2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)

2 units: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+150)

0.5 unit: Jonquel Jones to win DPOY (+3000)

0.5 unit: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300)

0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win Most Improved Player (+1500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win Most Improved Player (+3000)

