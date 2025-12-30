 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

verse_mpx.jpg
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

verse_mpx.jpg
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Jason Witten advance as Hall of Fame finalists

  
Published December 30, 2025 09:29 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 has its list of 15 finalists, including four players who are eligible for the first time this year: Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore and Jason Witten.

Four more players advanced to the finalist stage automatically because they reached the Final 7 for the Class of 2025: Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri.

The other seven finalists are Jahri Evans, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

Up to five of those modern era players can be selected to the Class of 2026, and five other candidates have already been put on the Class of 2026 ballot: coach finalist Bill Belichick, contributor finalist Robert Kraft and senior finalists Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood.