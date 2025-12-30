Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Jason Witten advance as Hall of Fame finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 has its list of 15 finalists, including four players who are eligible for the first time this year: Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore and Jason Witten.

Four more players advanced to the finalist stage automatically because they reached the Final 7 for the Class of 2025: Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri.

The other seven finalists are Jahri Evans, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

Up to five of those modern era players can be selected to the Class of 2026, and five other candidates have already been put on the Class of 2026 ballot: coach finalist Bill Belichick, contributor finalist Robert Kraft and senior finalists Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood.