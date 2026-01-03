 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs add Chris Godwin to injury report with an illness

  
Published January 3, 2026 01:43 PM

Hours before a critical regular-season finale against the Panthers, the Buccaneers have made an update to their injury report.

Receiver Chris Godwin has been added to the list with an illness. There has been no change in his game status; he is expected to play.

Whether that means he’ll get a full workload remains to be seen. The team isn’t required to disclose that. He could, in theory, be limited in his total snaps based on the illness.

In eight games this season with five starts, Godwin has 32 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown against Miami in Week 17. That was his first 100-yard game of the year.

All other Buccaneers receivers on the active roster are healthy entering Tampa Bay’s win-or-go-home(-and-maybe-go-home-on-Sunday) showdown for the NFC South crown.