Bucs add Chris Godwin to injury report with an illness

Hours before a critical regular-season finale against the Panthers, the Buccaneers have made an update to their injury report.

Receiver Chris Godwin has been added to the list with an illness. There has been no change in his game status; he is expected to play.

Whether that means he’ll get a full workload remains to be seen. The team isn’t required to disclose that. He could, in theory, be limited in his total snaps based on the illness.

In eight games this season with five starts, Godwin has 32 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown against Miami in Week 17. That was his first 100-yard game of the year.

All other Buccaneers receivers on the active roster are healthy entering Tampa Bay’s win-or-go-home(-and-maybe-go-home-on-Sunday) showdown for the NFC South crown.