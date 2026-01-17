Mecole Hardman touchdown catch gives Bills 7-3 lead

Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman has a history of making big plays in the playoffs, and he did it again today.

Hardman caught a touchdown pass to end the Bills’ first possession and give Buffalo a 7-3 lead at Denver.

The last time Hardman caught a pass in the playoffs, it was the overtime game-winning touchdown that gave the Chiefs the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII.

Hardman’s touchdown today concluded a 12-play, 67-yard drive for the Bills, who got 36 yards rushing from James Cook on the drive and also got a big fourth down conversion on a quarterback sneak from Josh Allen.

The Broncos will have to go the rest of the way without wide receiver Pat Bryant, who caught Denver’s first three passes but then suffered a concussion and has been ruled out.

Also out for the game is Buffalo’s Dorian Williams, who suffered a neck injury on the opening kickoff and has been taken to a Denver hospital. Williams walked off the field after the injury, but it was serious enough that the Bills think he needs additional medical attention.