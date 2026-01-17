 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mecole Hardman touchdown catch gives Bills 7-3 lead

  
Published January 17, 2026 05:07 PM

Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman has a history of making big plays in the playoffs, and he did it again today.

Hardman caught a touchdown pass to end the Bills’ first possession and give Buffalo a 7-3 lead at Denver.

The last time Hardman caught a pass in the playoffs, it was the overtime game-winning touchdown that gave the Chiefs the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII.

Hardman’s touchdown today concluded a 12-play, 67-yard drive for the Bills, who got 36 yards rushing from James Cook on the drive and also got a big fourth down conversion on a quarterback sneak from Josh Allen.

The Broncos will have to go the rest of the way without wide receiver Pat Bryant, who caught Denver’s first three passes but then suffered a concussion and has been ruled out.

Also out for the game is Buffalo’s Dorian Williams, who suffered a neck injury on the opening kickoff and has been taken to a Denver hospital. Williams walked off the field after the injury, but it was serious enough that the Bills think he needs additional medical attention.