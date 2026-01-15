Christian Gonzalez up to full practice participation on Thursday

The chances of cornerback Christian Gonzalez playing against the Texans on Sunday are looking better.

Gonzalez moved from limited to full practice participation at Thursday’s practice. That suggests he’s moving closer to clearing concussion protocol in time to be in the lineup for the divisional round.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and offensive lineman Thayer Munford (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings (knee) and Harold Landry (knee) remained in the limited category.

Cornerback Alex Austin (wrist), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), running back Terrell Jennings (concussion), and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) were the team’s full participants.

The Patriots will issue their final injury report for their matchup with Houston on Friday.