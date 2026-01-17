 Skip navigation
Rams move to 4.5-point favorites, tied for biggest spread for road team in divisional round

  
Published January 17, 2026 04:53 PM

The betting public isn’t thinking the L.A. Rams will be bothered by the elements in Chicago.

The line has made a move, with the Rams shifting from 3.5-point favorites to 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings for Sunday night’s game against the Bears at Soldier Field. (The Rams remain 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and 4-point favorites at BetMGM, as of this posting.)

That matches the biggest spread for a road team in the divisional round of the playoff since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

And it could still move some more between now and Sunday night’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.