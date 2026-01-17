Rams move to 4.5-point favorites, tied for biggest spread for road team in divisional round

The betting public isn’t thinking the L.A. Rams will be bothered by the elements in Chicago.

The line has made a move, with the Rams shifting from 3.5-point favorites to 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings for Sunday night’s game against the Bears at Soldier Field. (The Rams remain 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and 4-point favorites at BetMGM, as of this posting.)

That matches the biggest spread for a road team in the divisional round of the playoff since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

And it could still move some more between now and Sunday night’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.