Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is active

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is active for Saturday night’s divisional round game against the 49ers. That didn’t seem to be in question despite his questionable injury designation.

The question is: Will Darold’s oblique injury allow him to do what he needs to do for as long as he needs to do it?

According to a report, Darnold has not thrown since the injury occurred while he was warming up for Thursday’s practice.

Drew Lock is the team’s backup, with Jalen Milroe among the inactives. The rookie Milroe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are linebacker Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Josh Jones (knee), offensive guard Bryce Cabeldue, offensive lineman Mason Richman and defensive end Rylie Mills.

The 49ers will have wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who missed the past two games after aggravating his knee injury in the Week 17 game against the Bears.

The 49ers’ inactives are defensive lineman Robert Beal, safety Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring), defensive lineman Kevin Givens, running back Isaac Guerendo, offensive lineman Brandon Parker, defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez and wide receiver Jordan Watkins.