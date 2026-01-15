 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nico Collins remains out of practice Thursday

  
Published January 15, 2026 01:32 PM

It’s looking like the Texans are going to have to go without wide receiver Nico Collins against the Patriots on Sunday.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice noted that Collins was not on the field with the rest of the team. Collins suffered a concussion in the wild card win over the Steelers and did not take part in Wednesday’s practice either.

Given the need to pass through several stages of increased work in order to pass the concussion protocol, it seems unlikely that Collins will have enough time to be cleared for this weekend.

Christian Kirk stepped up with a big game against the Steelers and he is joined at wideout by Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson, Braxton Berrios.