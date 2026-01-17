Broncos offensive lineman Frank Crum catches his first career pass, for a touchdown

The Broncos’ first touchdown of the playoffs was scored by a player you’d never guess: backup offensive lineman Frank Crum.

With Denver facing third-and-1 at the 7-yard line, Crum lined up as an eligible receiver, caught a short pass from Bo Nix, and ran it in for a touchdown.

The touchdown concluded an eight-play, 69-yard drive that started when Bills running back James Cook fumbled and the Broncos recovered.

The Broncos now lead 10-7 in the second quarter.