Bears' Williams is 'as good as advertised'
Does Mahomes need to 'temper expectations'?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?

bigshield2.jpg
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Broncos offensive lineman Frank Crum catches his first career pass, for a touchdown

  
Published January 17, 2026 05:27 PM

The Broncos’ first touchdown of the playoffs was scored by a player you’d never guess: backup offensive lineman Frank Crum.

With Denver facing third-and-1 at the 7-yard line, Crum lined up as an eligible receiver, caught a short pass from Bo Nix, and ran it in for a touchdown.

The touchdown concluded an eight-play, 69-yard drive that started when Bills running back James Cook fumbled and the Broncos recovered.

The Broncos now lead 10-7 in the second quarter.