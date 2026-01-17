 Skip navigation
Bears' Williams is 'as good as advertised'
Does Mahomes need to 'temper expectations'?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Keon Coleman touchdown catch cuts Broncos’ lead to 23-17

  
Published January 17, 2026 06:36 PM

Two Josh Allen fumbles that set up two Broncos field goals are the difference in Denver, late in the third quarter.

Allen lost two fumbles in three snaps, and the Broncos’ outstanding pass rusher, Nik Bonitto, forced both of them. One of Allen’s fumbles set up a field goal on the last play of the second quarter, and the other set up a field goal early in the third quarter, and the Broncos took a 23-10 lead.

But Allen then led the Bills’ offense down the field on a nine-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Allen throwing a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman. That cut the Broncos’ lead to 23-17.

The six-point margin is attributable to the two field goals off the two Allen fumbles. But the Bills intercepted Bo Nix late in the third quarter, and now the Bills need Allen to redeem himself late in the game.