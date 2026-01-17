Broncos take 20-10 halftime lead as Josh Allen fumble sets up last-second field goal

An incredibly costly Josh Allen fumble changed the game just before halftime today in Denver.

After the Broncos had scored a touchdown to take a 17-10 lead, the Bills were in a position where they could have just had Allen take a knee and go into halftime down by seven. Instead, Allen ran the ball, fumbled, and the Broncos recovered with two seconds remaining in the second quarter. Denver kicked a field goal as time expired for a 20-10 lead at halftime.

Just before that costly Allen fumble, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had hit wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey in the end zone. It was the second time Nix had hit Humphrey in the end zone, but the first time Humphrey held onto the ball, as he had dropped what should have been a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Bills’ 20-10 deficit is certainly not insurmountable, but they have to go into halftime frustrated that they fumbled away a one-score game and turned it into a two-score deficit at the end of the first half.