Nico Collins will not play against the Patriots

  
Published January 16, 2026 03:42 PM

The Texans will be missing their top receiver when they try to upset the Patriots in New England on Sunday afternoon.

The team announced that Nico Collins has been ruled out on Friday. Collins suffered a concussion in the team’s 30-6 win over the Steelers on Monday night in the wild card round and he was not able to practice at all this week.

Collins had 71 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. Christian Kirk had a strong game against the Steelers and the Texans will need him to produce again this weekend.

Right tackle Trent Brown (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play. Wide receiver Justin Watson has been ruled out with a concussion.